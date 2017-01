Betrayal and Boss alumna Hannah Ware has signed with CAA.

Ware’s credits include the lead role of Sara Hanley in ABC’s Betrayal and a starring role opposite Rupert Friend and Zachary Quinto in the Skip Woods feature, Hitman: Agent 47. Previously, she starred opposite Kelsey Grammer in the Starz series Boss.

Ware is managed by Cory Richman and Brian Liebman at Liebman Entertainment. She is repped in the UK by Deborah Willey at Independent Talent Group.