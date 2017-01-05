The Glasgow Film Festival has announced its opening and closing film galas for its 13th edition next month which will see John Butler’s Handsome Devil open up the event on February 15 and David Tennant starrer Mad To Be Normal close on February 26.

It’s the European premiere of Butler’s coming-of-age tale Handsome Devil and it stars Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Spectre) alongside emerging actors Fionn O’Shea and Nicholas Galitzine. Treasure Entertainment’s Rebecca O’Flanagan and Robert Walpole produce. The project, which screened in Toronto last year, follows the unlikely friendship of boarding school roommates Ned and Conor who take an instant dislike to each other but are encouraged by their English teacher to find their own voices and defy the status quo of their rugby-obsessed school.

Closing pic Mad To Be Normal will have its world premiere at the festival. Tennant stars as world-renowned Scottish psychiatrist R. D. Laing and will focus on the radical and controversial practices he established in Kingsley Hall in East London, as a medication-free community for those seriously affected by schizophrenia. Elisabeth Moss, Michael Gambon and Gabriel Byrne also star. Robert Mullan directs.

Mullan and Tennant will be in attendance at the festival in the major Scottish city, which runs February 15-26.