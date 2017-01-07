Ordinary, says a character in this new teaser trailer for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, is just what you’re used to. By that standard, the Hulu original series looks anything but. Based on Margaret Atwood’s popular 1985 novel set in the Republic of Gilead – a dystopian, theocratic and highly misogynist future U.S. where women serve as handmaids – the series stars Elizabeth Moss as Offred. At least, that’s the name she’s been given. “I had another name,” she says in voiceover, “but it’s forbidden now.” The 10-episode series kicks off April 26, only on Hulu. The novel remains the most beloved of the prolific Atwood’s books; she serves as a consulting producer on the series. Deadline will report on the show’s TCA panel when it happens later this afternoon.