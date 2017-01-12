Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge, the film that follows real World War II hero Desmond Doss into hell and back on the battlefield as he saved the lives of 75 men driven by his faith and sheer force of will, is set to pass $100M internationally at the box office this weekend for distributor IM Global. The film already has crossed $150M worldwide. Lionsgate/Summit handled the film domestically and has taken in $62M to date as we head into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — a heavier-than-usual moviegoing weekend.

The film began its rollout out internationally in September and has many more major markets to go. It had its world premiere at the 2016 Venice Film Festival, after which the audience erupted into a 10-minute (or more) standing ovation. It was just nominated for the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer and has garnered five BAFTA nominations including Best Leading Actor (for Andrew Garfield) and Best Adapted Screenplay. Gibson directed the film from an adapted screenplay by Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight.

The film is based on the true story of Army medic Doss who, in the battle of Okinawa during World War II, saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was a conscientious objector but fought on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was wrong. It was produced by by Bill Mechanic, David Permut, Brian Oliver, William D. Johnson, Bruce Davey, Paul Currie, and Terry Benedict.

“We’re delighted, but not surprised, to see that the film is working everywhere in the world and it’s encouraging to have reached the $100 million overseas benchmark,” said IM Global Founder and CEO Stuart Ford. “With openings in major markets like the UK, Germany, Italy, Brazil and Japan still to follow, it looks as if we are on track for a really outstanding final international gross for an independently financed film.”

Hacksaw Ridge, which was produced by , has been so far released across 32 territories. In China, where Bliss Media has grossed $58 million to date, the film even received a rare extension for the film to remain in theaters for an additional 30 days past what was planned.

Market by market, the war film has grossed $3.8M in France (handled by Metropolitan), $6.8M in Australia/New Zealand (Icon) $3.5M in Taiwan (Catchplay), $3.1M in the Middle East (Selim Ramia & Co.), $2.2M in Scandinavia (MisLabel), $2.2M in Spain (DeAPlaneta), $2M in Hong Kong (Bravos), $1.9M in Benelux (Splendid), $1.5M in Poland (Monolith) and $1.1M in CIS (BVI).

The film has already won nine awards from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts including Best Film, Best Direction and Best Lead Actor.