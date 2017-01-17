British actor Guy Burnet (Ray Donovan, The Affair) has landed a recurring role on Counterpart, Starz’s upcoming spy thriller opposite Michael Nyqvist, Nazanin Boniadi, Nicholas Pinnock and Sara Serraiocco. Described as an espionage thriller with a metaphysical twist, Counterpart is the story of Howard Silk (Simmons), a lowly cog in a bureaucratic agency who discovers that the agency he works for is really guarding a crossing into a parallel dimension. Through Howard and his counterpart on the other side, the show will navigate themes of identity, what-ifs and lost love. Burnet will play Claude Lambert, arrogant and high-living French ambassador from the “Other Side” whose bonhomie covers an intrinsic ruthlessness. Lambert has an impromptu meeting with Howard Prime — but it’s obvious he has a long-standing agenda he intends to implement, and he’s willing to grant any concessions to achieve his end — namely, to have a mysterious prisoner returned to his country’s custody. Obviously a cog in a greater conspiracy, he greatly complicates Prime’s investigation when he revokes his visa…. In addition to Counterpart, Burnet recently booked a role in Pitch Perfect 3 playing Theo, and has an upcoming arc on the second season of Hand of God. Burnet is repped by Untitled Entertainment, ICM, and Troika.

Johnny Messner has signed on for a recurring role opposite Yael Grobglas on the third season of the CW’s Jane The Virgin. He’ll play Chuck, confident and smarmy, aka “Chuck the Marauder,” he is the new owner of the adults-only hotel next door. Likes: Gators, if you count hunting them, wearing them, and eating their jerky. Dislikes: Kids and hotels that serve them. It seems he and Petra (Groblas) have zoning issues to sort out…among other things. It seems they also have a kind of love/hate relationship. Messner recently wrapped the feature film, The Girl Who Invented Kissing, opposite Luke Wilson, Abby Cornish, and Dash Mihok. He’s repped by Singular Talent and Hg5 Entertainment.