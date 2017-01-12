Indie video company Gunpowder & Sky has acquired Supergravity Pictures. The deal comes after G&S made a strategic investment in the film and TV studio in July 2015 to create an equity financing and co-production relationship on film projects. The tie-up now will look to produce, market and distribute series and films directly to global audiences.

Supergravity, founded in 2014 by Max Benator and Marc Hustvedt, released the buddy comedy Man Up starring Justin Chon and Kevin Wu, thriller The Chosen and the feature documentary Gayby Maybe. It also partnered to market YouTube Red titles including The Thinning, Fight of the Living Dead and Vlogumentary.

Currently, Gunpowder & Sky and Supergravity are working on Skate or Die, a feature film written and directed by Jerome Sable and Nick Musurca, and Team Nocuous, a series about the world of competitive video gaming in conjunction with the Fine Brothers, Mad Cow Productions and Third String Kicker.

Gunpowder & Sky, founded by industry veterans Van Toffler, Floris Bauer and Otter Media, recently acquired sales and distribution outfit FilmBuff among other strategic pickups.