Gugu Mbatha-Raw, the supporting actress in the Jessica Chastain-starrer Miss Sloane who gave the film its heart and soul, will next star in Fast Color, a new dramatic thriller to be directed by Julia Hart from a screenplay co-written by her and Jordon Horowitz (one of the producers of Damien Chazelle’s La La Land). Horowitz will also produce with LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon who produced Pablo Larrain’s Jackie.

LD is fully financing the project and principal photography is set to begin in New Mexico on March 13.

The story follows a woman named Ruth (Mbatha-Raw) who is forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered. Now, years after having abandoned her family, the only place she has left to hide is home.