With mere days before the inauguration of our next POTUS, virtually every Q&A at TCA is being filtered through a Donald Trump prism, and no panel more so than that for 1970s-set Guerrilla. The Showtime and Sky Atlantic six-episode series, from executive producer/writer/director John Ridley and EP Idris Elba, follows a London couple who liberates a political prisoner and forms a radical underground cell targeting the Black Power Desk, a counter-intelligence unit within Special Branch that is dedicated to crushing black activism.

The project premieres Sunday, April 16 on Showtime, and the same week in the U.K. on Sky.

Asked about similarities in the UK to “Trumpism,” Babou Ceesay, who plays the male lead, reminded TV critics that the Brexit vote took place earlier in ’16, and was similarly “heartbreaking” for the industry there. “You’d be hard pressed to find someone who supported in our industry what happened in April and May. What’s happening now is there is a sense life will go on, regardless,” adding “the backlash has started to slow down.”

“Pushing back against transitory icons is, in the long term, not beneficial,” Scott warned, insisting Guerrilla would have “existed… regardless of who is in the Oval Office at the end of this month” because the issues “have existed for decades.”

The sense of disenfranchisement may be new for some, he said. Taking two lines from the trailer, he added, “We can either say something or do nothing,” adding, “When people ask me what I did I’m not going to say I sat on the fence.”