Former Fox News Channel host Gretchen Carlson guest hosted the 9 AM hour of NBC’s Today this morning and, as promised, she made announcements. Carlson told Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones she has been hired as a “marquee columnist” by Time website Motto to write about women’s rights issues.

Carlson famously filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against then Fox News chief Roger Ailes last July, setting off a chain of events that led to his exit. Meanwhile, Today’s 9 AM hour most recently was hosted by Billy Bush, until the Washington Post released that 2005 tape of the former Access Hollywood host on a bus chatting with Donald Trump on such varied topics as the breasts of Bush’s co-host, the “hot as shit”-ness of a female NBCUniversal employee who was waiting to greet them at their destination, and Trump’s ability to grab women by the crotch.