Former Fox News Channel star Greta Van Susteren is joining MSNBC, to host For the Record with Greta, weeknights at 6 PM ET on the NBC News cable news network.

The program will debut on Monday, January 9, based in Washington, D.C. Van Susteren replaces Bloomberg’s political television show With All Due Respect, which ended in early December.

The early evening broadcast will build on its strategic shift to a breaking news focus during the day and, along with MTP Daily and Hardball.

The news, from MSNBC president Phil Griffin, comes two days after MSNBC parent NBC News announced it had signed Fox News Channel star Megyn Kelly to host a weekday morning show and a Sunday primetime newsmagazine for NBC broadcast network.

In late December, Van Susteren took advantage of the traditional year-end holiday week slow-ish news cycle, to tweet that she had received an offer and would be making a decision very soon as to whether she would return to the TV news business or move on to some other venture. For some time before that, however, the money was on Van Susteren, who already had hosted for CNN and FNC, taking a gig at MSNBC.

In September, FNC announced abruptly that Van Susteren had had her last day on the network and senior political analyst Brit Hume was taking over her time slot, effective immediately, through the presidential election. Van Susteren, meanwhile, took to Facebook to explain that she took advantage of that much-discussed “key man” clause in her contract allowing her to leave if Fox News chief Roger Ailes exited, explaining her hasty departure with: “The clause had a time limitation, meaning I could not wait.”

Today’s Van Susteren news comes hours after Fox News Channel announced Tucker Carlson, who got Van Susteren’s FNC timeslot when she exited that network, is being promoted to host Kelly’s plum 9 PM timeslot.

“I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at MSNBC,” Van Susteren said in today’s news. “The network is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver every day, and I look forward to joining the talented journalists and analysts I respect there.”

A 25-year cable news veteran, Van Susteren hosted On the Record with Greta Van Susteren for 14 years. Previously, Van Susteren spent more than a decade at CNN, where she served as a legal analyst and co-host of Burden of Proof and hosted the news program The Point.