Former Fox News Channel host Greta Van Susteren has booked Republican guests John McCain (R-AZ) and Reince Priebus for her MSNBC debut tonight at 6 PM ET: The Arizona senator, and Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, will guest on For the Record with Greta, in separate interviews on the Donald Trump administration transition and President Obama’s legacy. Also guesting, Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Last Friday, Van Susteren got MSNBC stars Rachel Maddow’s blessing, appearing on her show so Maddow could tell her viewers that she and Van Susteren are longtime pals and that she is thrilled the former Roger Ailes protege has joined MSNBC. Asked by Maddow if people think she’s “crossing enemy lines,” Van Susteren said she was getting hit by both the right and the left since announcing she was joining the NBC News network. During that interview, Maddow wondered if Van Susteren would be able to book POTUS-elect Donald Trump, now that she’s on MSNBC, noting Van Susteren had been “particularly good” at that at Fox, and maybe showing MSNBC’s cards in making the hire.



Fox News Channel

“Let me ask you, honestly, do you feel like some of that was specific to the fact that you were at Fox, or do you think that those Republican connections that you made, the Republican guests you’ve been able to book, up to and including the president-elect, do you think they will still want to talk to you over here?”

MSNBC describes Van Susteren’s show as providing news spanning but not confined to politics, and will be a bridge from breaking news daysside slate to its primetime opinion programs like Maddows. MSNBC marked its most-watched year ever in 2016, as did the other cable news networks.