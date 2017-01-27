Lionsgate and Netflix have closed a worldwide SVOD rights deal for OWN’s original series Greenleaf, with the deal to commence March 3 with Season 1 coming available on the streaming service. The pact also calls for Netflix to premiere the series in all territories outside the U.S. and Canada the day after broadcast, and in North American shortly after its linear run.

Season 2 of the series, produced by Lionsgate in association with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Pine City, is in production and bows on OWN on March 15.