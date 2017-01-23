Megachurch will be back in session on the Ides of March. OWN said today that the drama series that was its most-watched premiere ever willreturn for Season 2 on March 15. The second half of the 16-episode sophomore session will air in the summer. Watch a teaser for S2 above.

OWN

Greenleaf focuses on the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. In Season 2, the Greenleaf family tree will split at the root as Jacob (Lamman Rucker) ventures off to begin his new career with long-time rival church Triumph Ministries, breaking faith with his father, Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) while his mother, Lady Mae Greenleaf (Lynn Whitfield), struggles with Jacob’s decision to abandon the family. Meanwhile, after exposing her Uncle Mac’s (new series regular GregAlan Williams) crimes, but failing to bring him to justice, Grace “Gigi” Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge) finds herself intrigued with someone new, Darius Nash (guest star Rick Fox), a local journalist who’s been closely following the ongoing threats plaguing the Greenleaf empire. Oprah Winfrey also returns in her guest starring role as Mavis McCready, the sister of Lady Mae Greenleaf and a close confidante to Grace Greenleaf.

Lovie Simone, who plays Zora Greenleaf, also has been upped to regular for Season 2 alongside Lamman Rucker, Deborah Joy Winans, Kim Hawthorne, Tye Whiteand Desiree Ross. Jason Dirden, who recurred in Season 1, will reprise his role in the second season with Sean Dominic and Roshon Fegan recurring. Executive producers are Winfrey, Craig Wright and Clement Virgo.