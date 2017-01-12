EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros and DC are moving aggressively on a new screen version of Green Lantern. They’ve set David Goyer to write the script with Justin Rhodes for Green Lantern Corps, with Goyer producing and with DC heads Geoff Johns and Jon Berg exec producing. The new version is described as Lethal Weapon in space, and it’s based on a comic book origin story. The focus will be on two characters: Hal Jordan, and John Stewart. The latter is African American. It’s unclear whether the studio would reengage with Ryan Reynolds, who starred in the disappointing first film and is soaring with Deadpool and working on its sequel. They will get a script and move quickly to get a director, so this project now has a beating heart.