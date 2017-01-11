Gravitas Ventures has scored North American rights to Score: A Film Music Documentary, which looks at the creative process of film score composition with some of the best-known artists in the field. The film, which will hit theaters in May, features Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor, Randy Newman, Howard Shore, Rachel Portman, Jerry Goldsmith, Quincy Jones, the late James Horner and more along with interviews of such iconic filmmakers as James Cameron and the late Garry Marshall. Among the films whose music is spotlighted in Score are Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, The Social Network, Mad Max: Fury Road and the James Bond franchise. “We wanted to create something that hadn’t been done before — the definitive look at the craft of film composing,” director Matt Schrader, who left a job with CBS News to begin nearly two years of interviews with more than 50 composers in the film. “Score is an ode to these modern maestros and the ever-evolving art form.”

Syfy Films said today that it will release the sci-fi thriller Atomica on March 17 in theaters and VOD/digital four days later. Directed by Dagen Merrill, the film stars Sarah Habel as a young safety inspector who is tasked with restoring communications at a remote nuclear power plant in the desert. Once inside the facility, mysterious clues and strange behavior cause her to have doubts about the sanity and, perhaps, identities of the two employees onsite (Dominic Monaghan, Tom Sizemore). Kevin Burke, Fred Fernandez-Armesto and Adam Gyngell wrote the script. Atomica is produced by Jaime Burke and Vahan Paretchan and executive produced by Simon Chen, Kieth Merrill , Shawn Sackman, Barry G. Walker and Monaghan.