Gravitas Ventures has sealed worldwide rights to Folk Hero & Funny Guy, a comedy from first-time writer-director Jeff Grace that bowed at Tribeca. It follows a successful singer-songwriter who hatches a plan to help his friend’s struggling comedy career and broken love life by hiring him as his opening act on his solo tour. The pic will bow day-and-date on May 12.

Paul (Alex Karpovsky) and Jason (Wyatt Russell) are old friends who have drifted apart as they’ve reached their 30s. Jason is a good-looking and free spirited singer-songwriter whose career is taking off while Paul is a struggling stand-up comedian whose once promising trajectory is now in decline. The pair reunites when Jason passes through town and a night of drinking leads to Jason offering Paul the opportunity to be the opening act for his upcoming solo tour.

What Paul doesn’t know is that Jason has booked the tour in order to win back the heart of an old flame and Jason hopes that having Paul on his “last hurrah of singledom” will resuscitate both his friend’s comedy career and love life mojo. Meredith Hagner, Melanie Lynskey, Hannah Simone, Heather Morris, Michael Ian Black and David Cross co-star.

“It was impossible to resist the witty and memorable characters in Folk Hero & Funny Guy,” said Gravitas founder and CEO Nolan Gallagher, who worked out the deal with UTA Independent Film Group repping the filmmakers. “It’s a laugh-out-loud bromance that we know will resonate with audiences near and far.”