Raymond J. Barry has been cast in a recurring role opposite David Mazouz on Fox’s Batman origin series Gotham. Barry will play the temple Shaman, a mysterious figure who enters Bruce’s (Mazouz) life with the stated intention of unlocking the potential of his own mind. While the Shaman says the fate of Gotham depends upon Bruce becoming the man the city needs him to become, the truth behind his intentions proves to be far more sinister. From writer/executive producer Bruno Heller, Gotham follows one cop’s rise through a dangerously corrupt city teetering between good and evil, and chronicles the birth of one of the most popular super heroes of our time. Barry’s credits include Training Day, recurring roles on Ray Donovan and Ice, and The Purge 3. He is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency and manager Bob McGowan.

Tembi Locke has booked a recurring role on the second season of TNT’s Animal Kingdom. The series, from John Wells Prods. in association with Warner Horizon Television, centers on 17-year-old Joshua “J” Cody (Finn Cole), who moves in with his wild, freewheeling grandmother (Ellen Barkin) and uncles in their Southern California beach town after his mother ODs. Locke will play Monica, a smart, low-key woman who’s the technical brains of a fencing operation the Codys rely on to sell their stolen goods. Locke’s recent TV credits include Doubt, Shooter and The Magicians. She’s repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and managed by Bob McGowan.