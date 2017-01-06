Two days after being uninvited from an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show after video of a homophobic sermon she delivered at her church, Liberty Fellowship Church International, was circulated online, pastor and gospel singer Kim Burrell’s radio show has been canceled.

The show, “Bridging the Gap”, which debuted earlier this year, was broadcast on Texas Southern University’s KTSU-FM. TSU did not address the controversy in their decision, saying in a statement released to the media only that “The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming”

Burrell was set to appear alongside Pharrell Williams on Ellen this week to sing their duet from the Hidden Figures soundtrack. DeGeneres spoke with Williams about the matter during the show, saying “She made a statement she was doing a Facebook Live and she said some very not nice things about homosexuals so I didn’t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she was saying things about me… As someone who has received a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love, I just don’t understand anyone who has experienced that kind of oppression or anything like that – it only gives me more compassion.”

Following the initial controversy, Burrell stood by her comments, blaming unspecified enemies for selectively editing her sermon, and insisting her comments were not aimed at the people she was clearly addressing. “Every person from the LGBT and any other kind of thing that is supporting gay, I never said LGBT last night, I said S-I-N. And whatever falls under sin was preached,” Burrell said in a Facebook live video in defense of her remarks. “What was posted isn’t how I preached too, but only that. Isn’t that something. That is the design of the enemy to make it look like I have a personal agenda against people.”

Readers may judge Burrell’s actual comments for themselves. “I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ… You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted… You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

There has been no word yet from either Oxford or Merriam-Webster as to whether or not people described by the word “homosexual” would also still be described as part of the LGBT acronym.