It didn’t go down without a fight, but Good Girls Revolt is now officially dead. Creator Dana Calvo broke the news to fans on Instagram. Any hope of resurrecting the period drama series on another network is now dead.

Amazon surprisingly canceled the series in early December after its freshman season. Sony TV, whose TriStar Television division produces Good Girls Revolt, sprung into action, taking the show to other potential buyers. There was some interest, but ultimately, no network stepped in. In one final effort, Sony TV extended cast options — which expired at the end of December — short-term until all potential avenues for a second season had been exhausted.

“Good Girls Revolt won’t be airing on another network,” Calvo wrote on Instagram. “We made what felt like a 10-hour play, and I will miss the world and the characters that our cast brought to life. Mostly, I will miss hearing from all of you who said it had an impact. Sending love and thanks today for the privilege of being able to tell stories that bring us closer and make us stronger.”

Created by Calvo and inspired by the landmark sexual discrimination cases chronicled in Lynn Povich’s book, Good Girls Revolt was set in 1969. It followed a group of young female researchers at “News of the Week,” who ask to be treated fairly. Their request sparks convulsive changes and upend marriages, careers, sex lives, love lives, and friendships. Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp, Erin Darke, Chris Diamantopoulos, Hunter Parrish, Jim Belushi, Joy Bryant and Grace Gummer starred in the series.