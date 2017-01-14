Four days after TNT’s new drama series Good Behavior ended its 10-episode first-season run, the series starring Michelle Dockery has been picked up for a second season for fall 2017. This makes it two-for-two for TNT’s new slate of edgier dramas, which launched with Animal Kingdom in the summer, followed by Good Behavior. Both series have now been renewed.

Good Behavior, from writer/showrunner Chad Hodge and Tomorrow Studios, was a modest Live+same day performer, and its renewal was based on the strength of its delayed viewing and consistent demo growth. The series’ first season reached an average of 4.4 million viewers per episode across TNT’s linear, digital and mobile platforms. Additionally, Good Behavior just scored its biggest delivery of adults 18-49 yet, nearly 40% more than its premiere night. The drama has performed particularly well in VOD, mobile and digital, with on-demand viewing accounting for 15% of its total audience.

“Fueled by unsinkable characters on a dangerous search for belonging, love and family, Good Behavior is addictive television,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming for TNT. “Millions of viewers have fallen hard for this sexy, complicated couple, and in season two, Letty and Javier will give us plenty more to obsess about.”

Good Behavior, Crouch based on a series of books by Blake Crouch, also stars Juan Diego Botto, Terry Kinney and Lusia Strus. It tells the story of Letty Raines (Dockery), a thief and con artist whose life is always one wrong turn or one bad decision from implosion. Fresh out of prison, Letty tries to stay afloat; reunite with her 10-year-old son who is currently being raised by her mother Estelle (Strus); and show up for the mandatory check-ins with her parole officer Christian (Kinney), who carries his own demons which cause him to relate to Letty in a way that threatens his ability to do his job. Chaos returns to Letty’s life when she overhears a hitman (Botto) being hired to kill a man’s wife and decides to derail the job, entangling the pair in a complex and dangerously captivating relationship.

Good Behavior is executive-produced by Hodge, Crouch, along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between ITV Studios and Adelstein.