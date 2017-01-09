The 74th Golden Globe Awards are underway at the Beverly Hilton.
In the major categories, nominees battling it out for Best Motion Picture Drama are Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight. In the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, the nominees are 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins, La La Land and Sing Street.
On the TV side, four freshmen The Crown, This Is Us, Stranger Things and Westworld will face off against veteran Game of Thrones for Best Television Series Drama. Best Television Series Musical or Comedy nominees are freshman Atlanta, last year’s winner Mozart in the Jungle and returnees Black-ish and Transparent.
We’ll be updating the winners list live here, so refresh for the latest.
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“City Of Stars”, LA LA LAND
Music by: Justin Hurwitz
Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, LA LA LAND
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie, THE NIGHT MANAGER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX)
Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
ATLANTA (FX)
FX Productions
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, BLACK-ISH
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, GOLIATH
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
