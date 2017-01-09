The 74th Golden Globe Awards are underway at the Beverly Hilton.

In the major categories, nominees battling it out for Best Motion Picture Drama are Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight. In the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, the nominees are 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins, La La Land and Sing Street.

On the TV side, four freshmen The Crown, This Is Us, Stranger Things and Westworld will face off against veteran Game of Thrones for Best Television Series Drama. Best Television Series Musical or Comedy nominees are freshman Atlanta, last year’s winner Mozart in the Jungle and returnees Black-ish and Transparent.

We’ll be updating the winners list live here, so refresh for the latest.

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“City Of Stars”, LA LA LAND

Music by: Justin Hurwitz

Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, LA LA LAND

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, THE NIGHT MANAGER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX)

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

ATLANTA (FX)

FX Productions

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross, BLACK-ISH

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Billy Bob Thornton, GOLIATH

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, NOCTURNAL ANIMALS