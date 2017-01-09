It was a great night for FX, which took home four Golden Globe Awards — two in the top series categories and two in the leading acting fields — for breakout freshman comedy Atlanta and Emmy heavyweight The People v. O.J. Simpson.

The longform field was a lot more competitive than the Emmys, where People v. O.J. Simpson absolutely dominated with nine trophies. While People v. O.J. still nabbed the best limited series/TV movie award, AMC/BBC’s The Night Manager came in strong with the bigger haul overall — three Globes vs. two for People v. O.J. Simpson.

FX and AMC combined for a total of 7 Golden Globes vs. 3 for streaming services (2 for Netflix, 1 for Amazon) and one for broadcast (ABC). Left out completely was premium cable, including perennial awards favorite HBO, which led the pack of nominations with 14, five more than the No.2, FX. HBO’s Game of Thrones and Veep are still seeking their first best series Golden Globes as is Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the HBO comedy despite their current streaks of two consecutive best series Emmy wins (GOT, Veep) and five (Louis-Dreyfus).

It was also a big night for British productions, with The Crown, about the younger years of Queen Elizabeth II, and The Night Manager winning a total of five Globes.

The Crown, said to be the most expensive TV series produced to date, is the type of lavish show with international flair that the HFPA gravitates to. It is also new and has a rising young star as a lead in Claire Foy. That combo proved irresistible to the Globes, which strive to be the first to recognize fresh series and talent. In winning for best drama, The Crown upset two zeitgeist new series, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s Westworld.

The same happened on the comedy side with FX’s hot newcomer Atlanta, which was tipped heavily to win for best comedy series and best actor, creator Donald Glover whose star is rising fast.

Amazon lost its grip on the best comedy series/best comedy actor in a comedy series field it owned for the past two years with Transparent, Mozart In the Jungle and their stars Jeffrey Tambor and Gael Garcia Bernal. However, the streaming service landed its first drama series Golden Globe for Billy Bob Thornton of freshman Goliath. Surprisingly, the legal drama from David E. Kelley has not been renewed for a second season yet.

Despite stronger showing in the nominations this year, with NBC’s breakout This Is Us earning three noms, including a first best series mention for a new fall drama in 10 years, there was one sole win for the broadcast networks tonight courtesy of ABC’s praised comedy series Black-ish, whose Tracee Ellis Ross became only the second African American actress to win the lead comedy actress award. This may be the first time both best comedy actor and actress trophies went to African American actors.

In addition to the top best limited series/TV Movie category, FX’s pop culture phenom The People v. O.J. Simpson won for best actress in a limited series/TV movie for Emmy winner Sarah Paulson. AMC’s The Night Manager exceeded expectations, winning the other three categories with longform nominees, best actor (Tom Hiddleston), and supporting actor/actress for Hugh Laurie, former two-time winner for House, and Olivia Colman.