At last, justice for Barb! Well, somewhat, as tonight the fan favorite Stranger Things supporting character was revived for a clever bit during the La La Land-parodying opening number of the Golden Globes, a bit of which you can see in the gif above.

Barb, played Shannon Purser, was unceremoniously killed off in the second episode of the hit Netflix series. Despite that limited screentime, the character’s extremely period-accurate costuming and hair, and Purser’s distinctive, idiosyncratic performance, made her an instant favorite among fans. Through memes, jokes, and even numerous think pieces, said fans turned Barb into one of the most talked-about aspects of Stranger Things, to the point that even the show’s creators felt compelled to make it clear her death will impact the show’s second season.

Purser, meanwhile, saw her profile rise in a huge way thanks to the reaction to her portrayal of Barb, and the actress recently landed the title role in the feature film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. A modern update of Cyrano de Bergerac coming from Black Label Media, the film wil be directed by Ian Samuels from a script from Lindsey Beer.

See more of the trimuphant resurrection of Barb below.