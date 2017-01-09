Taking a much less pointed approach than past Golden Globes hosts, Jimmy Fallon’s debut fronting the usually boisterous Hollywood Foreign Press Association ceremony saw big wins for Moonlight, The Crown, La La Land and Atlanta, a lot of attacks on Donald Trump – and a small rise in ratings.

With a 13.3/24 in metered market results, the 74th annual Golden Globes were up 2% from last year. In fact, not having to face an NFL overrun on Sunday, Fallon might be keeping the hosting gig as that result adds up to the second best the Globes have done in the last 10-years in MM ratings – with only the 2014 ceremony besting last night. Sunday’s HFPA event on NBC is the right now the highest rated Big 4 show in the 8 – 11 PM slot since the Oscars last February.

Having said that, it ain’t over yet.

While up a bit in the early numbers, the return of the acerbic Ricky Gervais in 2016 for his fourth stint fronting the awards show ended up being down from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s last turn in 2015 hosting the show – with a 5% dip in the key demo.

When the final numbers were in and the tables at the Beverly Hills Hilton finally cleared, the 73rd annual Golden Globes drew a 5.5 rating among adults 18-40 with a total audience of 18.5 million viewers.

Still, even with a small uptick, last night’s Globes are somewhat unique in their rise in a past year that has seen almost every major awards show take a ratings dip or drop. With the 2016 Oscars down 6% in meter markets from 2015, last year’s Emmys slipping 3% from 2015, the Grammys down 4% year over year and the likes of the American Music Awards and the People’s Choice Awards tumbling 28% and 27% respectively, only the Hamilton pumped up Tonys saw a rise in 2016 from the year before.

We’ll update with more Globes numbers later as well as how the likes of NCIS: Los Angeles and To Tell The Truth did. Additionally, the 38-13 pummeling the Green Bay Packers delivered to the New York Giants in yesterday’s afternoon NFL wild card game didn’t seem to ultimately hurt the dick clark productions awards show – ending just as the Globes began. In fact, one could say that the tendency to change the channel that football fans have displayed this year for blowouts and low wattage games on all the nets may have helped the Globes, at least without having to deal with the competition.

The January 9, 2016 Packers 35-18 win over the Washington Redskins handed Fox a 23.6/38 rating in MM results. With that game running long and competing with the first 15-minutes of the 2016 Globes, Fox was the big winner on the comparable Sunday night last year