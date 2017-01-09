Taking a much less pointed approach than past Golden Globes hosts, Jimmy Fallon’s debut fronting the usually boisterous Hollywood Foreign Press Association ceremony saw big wins for Moonlight, The Crown, La La Land and Atlanta, a lot of attacks on Donald Trump – and a small rise in ratings.
With a 13.3/24 in metered market results, the 74th annual Golden Globes were up 2% from last year. In fact, not having to face an NFL overrun on Sunday, Fallon might be keeping the hosting gig as that result adds up to the second best the Globes have done in the last 10-years in MM ratings – with only the 2014 ceremony besting last night. Sunday’s HFPA event on NBC is the right now the highest rated Big 4 show in the 8 – 11 PM slot since the Oscars last February.
Having said that, it ain’t over yet.
While up a bit in the early numbers, the return of the acerbic Ricky Gervais in 2016 for his fourth stint fronting the awards show ended up being down from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s last turn in 2015 hosting the show – with a 5% dip in the key demo.
When the final numbers were in and the tables at the Beverly Hills Hilton finally cleared, the 73rd annual Golden Globes drew a 5.5 rating among adults 18-40 with a total audience of 18.5 million viewers.
Still, even with a small uptick, last night’s Globes are somewhat unique in their rise in a past year that has seen almost every major awards show take a ratings dip or drop. With the 2016 Oscars down 6% in meter markets from 2015, last year’s Emmys slipping 3% from 2015, the Grammys down 4% year over year and the likes of the American Music Awards and the People’s Choice Awards tumbling 28% and 27% respectively, only the Hamilton pumped up Tonys saw a rise in 2016 from the year before.
We’ll update with more Globes numbers later as well as how the likes of NCIS: Los Angeles and To Tell The Truth did. Additionally, the 38-13 pummeling the Green Bay Packers delivered to the New York Giants in yesterday’s afternoon NFL wild card game didn’t seem to ultimately hurt the dick clark productions awards show – ending just as the Globes began. In fact, one could say that the tendency to change the channel that football fans have displayed this year for blowouts and low wattage games on all the nets may have helped the Globes, at least without having to deal with the competition.
The January 9, 2016 Packers 35-18 win over the Washington Redskins handed Fox a 23.6/38 rating in MM results. With that game running long and competing with the first 15-minutes of the 2016 Globes, Fox was the big winner on the comparable Sunday night last year
It would be nice if actors could remember they are JUST actors. They are NOT the conscience of this country. It just goes to show that liberals cannot accept any opinion that is not reflective of their own. I refuse to watch any award show ixcept the CMT’s and not because they supported or did not support Hillary but because they have the class to not turn an entertainment show into a political bashing. The election was 8 weeks ago and they are still crying in their champagne that they did not get their way. I have lost respect for entertainers that I used to admire and would always try to watch a TV show or movie in which they were featured. Entertainers like Cher, Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Ryan Seacrest and the list goes on. The reason why we have private voting in this country is so you can vote your candidate and is not to be harassed by actors. Hollywood has set themselves up as being God like. Normal citizens no longer matter. Those people know nothing about how normal people live. What is a $7,600 deductible on the affordable care act when that is pocket change to them. Under Obama, this country has become two
classes, the very rich or the very poor. It is the working person (middle class) that pay and do not have equel benefits. They can continue to ruin every award show or talk show they are on but, we the people, have one right that has not been taken away from us, and that is right to turn the channel or turn them off. They are big name individuals with very small minds and even less class