UPDATE, 9:38 AM: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the second group of presenters for Sunday’s 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. They are (in alphabetical order) Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Sting, Emma Stone, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Carl Weathers, and Kristen Wiig.

PREVIOUS, December 30: Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, and Reese Witherspoon are set as presenters for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Jimmy Fallon will host the ceremony airing live Sunday, January 8 on NBC from 5-8 PM PT / 8-11 PM ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Previously announced, eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep will be the recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The show is produced by dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.