The East Coast snowstorm that’s caused hundreds of delayed and canceled flights today shouldn’t dim tomorrow’s Golden Globes any: Whatever nominees were in New York City for two big awards events earlier this week had already headed west for yet more trophy-season gatherings.

With the American Film Institute’s annual luncheon at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons hotel Friday and BAFTA Los Angeles’ yearly tea party today, studios and networks had already flown their awards contenders west, beating the winter weather that could dump more than 12 inches of snow on New York by Sunday.

By early Saturday evening, nearly 200 flights at JFK Airport were delayed or canceled, with another 150 or so at LaGuardia and just as many at Newark International.

Had the snow hit a few days earlier, Globes nominees like Casey Affleck, Martin Scorsese and tables full of stars, directors and producers behind Manchester By The Sea, Silence, Moonlight, La La Land and O.J.: Made In America, to name a few, might have had to content themselves with their New York Film Critics and National Board of Review memories. Those starry events were held in Manhattan Tuesday and Wednesday.

Deadline will keep an eye on social media for any cranky, panicked tweets from westbound stragglers.