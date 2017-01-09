The 2017 Golden Globe Awards broke new ground tonight, featuring the trophy show’s first ever cold open. Here are some fun facts:

The cold open video was written and directed by Dan Opsal, an Emmy and WGA-nominated writer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Opsal was also a writer for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Kit Harington’s cameo was directed by Opsal via Skype. Harington was in England.

La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore was the choreographer. Moore has been Emmy nominated four times for So You Think You Can Dance.

27 of the 30 dancers from the opening scene in La La Land appeared in the cold open video.

The video included appearances by Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, John Travolta, Kit Harington, Rami Malek, Evan Rachel Wood, Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown, Courtney B. Vance and kids from the Stranger Things cast.

The steadicam operator for the La La Land cold open video was Ari Robbins.