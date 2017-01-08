The 74th Golden Globe Awards are nearly underway, and whether you plan on watching on TV or online, there are choices out there.

Jimmy Fallon is hosting the live broadcast on NBC beginning at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST. Pre-show coverage begins on NBC at 7 pm EST/4 PM PST. There won’t be a livestream of the broadcast, but viewers with a verified login can go to NBC.com.

Those who want to check out the red carpet action can do so via livestream. The Globes will be live-streaming all the celebrity arrivals prior to the ceremony on the awards’ official Twitter account from 6 to 8 pm EST.

And the Golden Globes’ Facebook page also will be hosting 360-degree live video from the red carpet. During the show, the Golden Globes page also will feature Facebook Live videos where various winners will be asked questions culled from fans.