The Night Manager led all TV programs with three wins Sunday at the 74th annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton. The AMC program won for lead Tom Hiddleston and supporting actors Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman but lost the Best Limited Series or TV Movie to prize FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. That Emmy-laden program also scored hardware for lead actress Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark.

The wins apiece for People v. O.J. and two for rookie Atlanta — Best Comedy Series and Best Actor for Donald Glover — gave FX bragging rights among networks, topping the three for AMC. Netflix had two.

The Night Manager: 3

Atlanta: 2

The Crown: 2

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story: 2

Black-ish: 1

Goliath: 1

FX: 4

AMC: 3

Netflix: 2

ABC: 1

Amazon Studios: 1

