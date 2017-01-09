La La Land left its movie rivals in the Tinseltown dust with seven wins at tonight’s 74th Golden Globe Awards. The only other film to score multiple trophies was Elle, which took Best Foreign Language Motion Picture — despite not making the Oscar shortlist in the category — and Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert.

The La La sweep meant Lionsgate happy-danced away with studio bragging rights.

Here is the complete list of Golden Globes wins by film, following by distributor wins:

La La Land: 7

Elle: 2

Fences: 1

Manchester by the Sea: 1

Moonlight: 1

Nocturnal Animals: 1

Zootopia: 1

Lionsgate: 7

Sony Pictures Classics: 2

A24: 1

Amazon Studios: 1

Disney: 1

Focus Features: 1

Paramount Pictures: 1

Roadside Attractions: 1



Note: Amazon and Roadside teamed on Manchester by the Sea.