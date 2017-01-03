A roundup of key Golden Globes parties around town this week before and after Sunday’s ceremony. Keep checking back as more events are confirmed. All times PT.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
Time TBA: CAA Pre-Globes Party
Location – Catch LA, West Hollywood
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
11 AM: Film Independent Spirit Award Nominee Brunch
Location – Boa Steakhouse, West Hollywood
2 PM: BAFTA Tea Party
Location – Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles
5 PM: Paramount Nominees Cocktail Party
Location: Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
8:30 PM: Amazon Studios After-Party
Location – Stardust Ballroom, Beverly Hilton
4 PM: Fox Viewing Party & Post-Show Celebration
Location – The Fox Pavilion, Beverly Hilton
8:30 PM: HBO Post-Awards Party
Location – Circa 55 restaurant, Beverly Hilton poolside
8:30 PM: NBCUniversal After-Party
Location – Beverly Hilton parking garage rooftop
8:30 PM: Warner Bros & InStyle After-Party
Location – The Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton
9 PM: The Weinstein Company & Netflix After-Party
Location – 9900 Wilshire Blvd at Merv Griffin Way
9 PM: CAA After-Party
Location – Sunset Tower, West Hollywood
9 PM: WME Nominees After-Party
Location – Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood
