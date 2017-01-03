A roundup of key Golden Globes parties around town this week before and after Sunday’s ceremony. Keep checking back as more events are confirmed. All times PT.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

Time TBA: CAA Pre-Globes Party

Location – Catch LA, West Hollywood

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

11 AM: Film Independent Spirit Award Nominee Brunch

Location – Boa Steakhouse, West Hollywood

2 PM: BAFTA Tea Party

Location – Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles

5 PM: Paramount Nominees Cocktail Party

Location: Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

8:30 PM: Amazon Studios After-Party

Location – Stardust Ballroom, Beverly Hilton

4 PM: Fox Viewing Party & Post-Show Celebration

Location – The Fox Pavilion, Beverly Hilton

8:30 PM: HBO Post-Awards Party

Location – Circa 55 restaurant, Beverly Hilton poolside

8:30 PM: NBCUniversal After-Party

Location – Beverly Hilton parking garage rooftop

8:30 PM: Warner Bros & InStyle After-Party

Location – The Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton

9 PM: The Weinstein Company & Netflix After-Party

Location – 9900 Wilshire Blvd at Merv Griffin Way

9 PM: CAA After-Party

Location – Sunset Tower, West Hollywood

9 PM: WME Nominees After-Party

Location – Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood