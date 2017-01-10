Adam F. Goldberg gave us an update on his 1990s The Goldbergs spinoff which is set at the creator’s William Penn Charter School, the same learning institution featured in his ABC series.

As Deadline reported, the pilot includes Bryan Callen’s gym teacher character, Mr. Mellor.

“I’m leaving here today to hand it in tomorrow to ABC,” Goldberg said about the pilot, “Right now, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is scripted to be in the pilot. So there’s a lot of crossover with the Goldbergs show.”

“It’s set a decade later, and Adam (Sean Giambrone) will have graduated,” added Goldberg. “The side characters have become really strong, and I don’t want to rob my show of all the great characters, so we’re slowly unveiling new characters.” The pilot is inspired by Goldberg’s wife — whose parents are teachers — and Goldbergs EP Marc Firek, who is also a writer on the spinoff; his sister and father are teachers.

Still no title for the spinoff — “I’m terrible with titles,” says Goldberg — but it will have the same format, with a voice-over a la The Goldbergs. But this time it’s the voice of a teacher. The role hasn’t been casted yet.

“The show is told from the point of the view of the teachers, and one of the teachers has kids in the school,” added the creator.

“I’ve gotten to know my teachers because I’ve had to go to them to get their signoff to be on the show,” Goldberg said. “Every teacher on the show is based on a real teacher — (Callen’s) Mellor, the character Tim Meadows plays and the drama teacher.”

Goldberg had the idea last year, “because Bryan Callen is so amazing and he just keeps coming back on that show. For me, every show that’s about teachers, and there’s been a number of them, they’re like misfits who hate the kids and don’t want to be there and hate their jobs. For me, having crazy parents, my teachers were the sane people who raised me, and they liked being there. They don’t make a ton of money, but they’re heroes. And I wanted to wish a positive show where it’s not having teachers being down in the teacher’s lounge smoking cigarettes.”

Goldberg said he likes the idea of using the same school sets from The Goldbergs.

Casting is still TBD, and Jeff Garlin’s Murray isn’t currently scripted to be in the pilot but might be in the series down the road if it’s picked up.