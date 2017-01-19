The 13th annual Glasgow Film Festival has announced its line-up, which includes UK premieres of titles such as Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro, Terrence Malick’s Voyage of Time: Life’s Journey, Cate Shortland’s Berlin Syndrome and Aki Kaurismaki’s The Other Side of Hope.

The 12-day event will feature nine world and international premieres, 65 UK premieres and 67 Scottish premieres and, as previously announced, will open with John Butler’s Irish coming-of-age title Handsome Devil and close with the world premiere of David Tennant starrer Mad To Be Normal, about the infamous Scottish psychiatrist R.D. Laing.

Benny, the story of Scottish boxer Benny Lynch, will also have its world premiere at the fest while soccer doc Celtic Soul, starring Jay Baruchel will see its international premiere in Glasgow.

Additional titles featured in the selection include: Paul Verhoeven’s Elle; Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire; Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest; Olivier Assayas’s Personal Shopper and Hope Dickson Leach’s The Levelling.

Films eligible for the fest’s only award – the Audience Award – include Alankrita Shrivastava’s story of personal and sexual liberation in modern India Lipstick Under My Burkha; Maysaloun Hamoud’s In Between, which looks at three modern Palestinian women sharing a flat in Tel Aviv; Rachel Lambert’s family drama In the Radiant City; and Thomas Q Napper’s British boxing drama Jawbone.

The Glasgow Film Festival runs February 15-26.