Indie animation distributor Gkids has promoted David Jesteadt to president, up from his current position as SVP Distribution. Company founder Eric Beckman, formerly president and CEO, will continue in the latter role.

Jesteadt has been at Gkids since 2007 in numerous positions. The distributor has scored eight Academy Award noms for Best Animated Feature since then, including two last year with Boy In The World and When Marnie Was There. This awards season, Gkids is behind the Swiss Oscar submission My Life As A Zucchini, My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea and The Breadwinner which Jesteadt and Beckman are also exec producing.

“Dave has been my partner since Gkids was a startup and we worked elbow to elbow in an 8×12 office,” Beckman said in announcing the promotion. “He has been a crucial component of the company’s success to date. As much as anything, this new title is merely an acknowledgment of the role he is already serving – and I look forward to Dave’s continued leadership and innovative thinking as the company looks to grow in exciting new directions over the coming years.”

Gkids, which also releases Studio Ghibli movies in the U.S., most recently acquired North American rights to the French film Mune: Guardian Of The Moon, from the producers of Netflix’s The Little Prince.