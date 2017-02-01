Universal has released a first look at its female-led comedy pic Girls Trip starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. The Best Man Holiday helmer Malcolm D. Lee is directing from a script co-written by Black-ish scribe Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver. It’s a Will Packer Production flick with James Lopez, Packer’s head of motion pictures, exec producing.

Slated for release July 21, the R-rated film follows four friends as they embark on a trip to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, where sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, with some romancing, brawling and “white girl-wasted” antics. From the trailer it looks like it has the main ingredients of a Packer film with a great cast and zingy one-liners like, “It smells like Hennessy and booty sweat up in here.”

Check out the video above and let us know what you think.