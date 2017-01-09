How’s this for a perfect description of Twitter nation? “I don’t give a shit anything, yet I simultaneously have opinions about everything.” We’re a little more than a month away from the sixth and final season premiere of HBO’s Girls, and here’s the first full-length trailer. Hannah (series creator Lena Dunham) has started writing for a newspaper, saying, “I want to write stories that make people feel less along than I did.” Contrast that with this quote from earlier in the trailer: “Why can’t someone just tell me exactly what to do in a way that makes it seem like it’s my idea?”

Co-stars Allison Williams (Marnie), Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna Mamet) and Jemima Kirke (Jessa) also are back for the final chapter of the Manhattan-set series, which never has been a big ratings draw for the premium cable net but has made a major cultural impact. Topics revealed in the trailer include, uh, well, just watch for yourself.

Dunham announced at TCA last January that the sixth season would be the show’s last. So if you’re a fan, tune if at 10 PM February 12 for the beginning of the end. If you’re not, likely will be some programming elsewhere that’s somehow associated with Donald Trump. Enjoy either way.