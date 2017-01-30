EveryWhere Studios has acquired the screen rights to Rachel Lloyd’s critically praised memoir Girls Like Us, her personal account of surviving the commercial sex industry and becoming an activist and counselor to others. A writer is not yet attached to the project.

Published by Harper-Perennial, Girls Like Us describes her escape from an abusive and dangerous life on the streets and her founding of GEMS — Girls Educational and Mentoring Services — which has helped thousands of trafficked and exploited girls and young women.

“We are honored to bring Rachel Lloyd’s emotional journey to film — from commercial sexual exploitation to the U.S. White House, her story is one of bravery, inspiration, and personal achievement,” said EveryWhere Studios CEO Tom Mazza. “Rachel’s ability to overcome the greatest of personal odds has led her to pursue a successful career full of activism and education.”

Everywhere Studios’ Head of Development Julia Einseman will oversee the project. Elizabeth Sheinkman at WME represents Lloyd.