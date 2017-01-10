Score this a victory for SoCal. George Lucas has chosen Los Angeles as the site of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

The USC alum said today that the billion-dollar project will be built in L.A.’ campus-adjacent Exposition Park rather than on Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay. Speculation about the site had been simmering for months.

“Art exists to inspire, to move, to educate and to excite,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Thanks to George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, millions of Angelenos and visitors will enjoy an extraordinary collection anchored in storytelling — an art that carries so much meaning in the history and legacy of Los Angeles.”

