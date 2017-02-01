Hillary B. Smith, the two-time Daytime Emmy winner and half of a very popular One Life to Live romantic duo, is reprising her Nora Buchanan character for a stint on General Hospital. Smith’s arrival on ABC’s GH was announced via Twitter by the show’s exec producer Frank Valentini (see it below).

In true soap fashion, the casting was depicted in a brief courthouse scene – Buchanan is a lawyer, and in the clip has a hallway run-in with a fiery judge. The official announcement comes at the end, from GH‘s Rebecca Budig – like Smith, a veteran of the days when ABC’s now-long-gone soaps One Life to Live and All My Children were New York-based staple.

No word from Valentini’s tweet on whether Smith will stick around the show for a while, or whether this is just a legal brief. Back on One Life to Live, she was the long-running romantic interest of the scion of the bedrock Buchanan clan, Bo Buchanan (Robert S. Woods).

Here’s the clip: