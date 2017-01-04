UPDATE with more detail: Narcos producer Gaumont Television has set Vanessa Shapiro as President of Worldwide Distribution. The exec joins from MarVista Entertainment where she had been EVP Distribution since 2007. She’ll be based in LA, but divide time with Paris. Along with the hire, Gaumont says it’s moving the company’s sales and distribution operations from London to Los Angeles. London-based Erik Pack is exiting the company, Deadline has confirmed. He held the title of President International Distribution since 2011.

In her new role, Shapiro will be responsible for the worldwide sales and distribution of Gaumont TV’s entire catalogue, will oversee new and existing business development, and will manage the marketing needs for the company.

Gaumont TV currently has Seasons 3 and 4 of hit Netflix drama Narcos in pre-production. Under the Gaumont Animation umbrella, it’s also working on series Do, Re & Mi and Herself The Elf.

Shapiro will report to Christophe Riandee, Vice CEO of Gaumont. She’ll work closely with Gene Stein, President of Gaumont Television U.S.; Nicolas Atlan, President of Gaumont Animation; and Isabelle DeGeorges, Senior VP, France. Elizabeth Dreyer, Senior VP European Co-Productions; Hana Zidek, VP of International Distribution; and Nicola Andrews, VP of International Distribution, will now report to Shapiro.

Riandee said, “Given all of our recent activity on both the drama and animated fronts, coupled with the fact that Gene and Nicolas are both in Los Angeles, we decided to move our sales and distribution from London to Los Angeles. Vanessa is the perfect hire for this position given her outstanding track record and 20-plus years of experience, her solid and longstanding relationships around the world, and her strong financial background.”

While at MarVista, Shapiro led the sales, marketing, and contract administration departments; and oversaw all revenue streams. Prior to MarVista, she was with Sony Pictures Entertainment from 1997-2007, where she held numerous positions, ultimately serving as Director, Worldwide Pay Television for six years.