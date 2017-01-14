Production is winding down on the upcoming seventh season of Game Of Thrones, which will debut in the summer. It will consist of seven episodes, three fewer than Seasons 1-6. That was by design as creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are plotting the blockbuster fantasy series’ final chapters.

They have revealed that GOT will end with Seasons 7 and 8. While Season 7’s episode count was set at seven last summer, before it went into production, the length of GOT’s final installment had been in flux. Benioff and Weiss had said that they were considering a 6-episode final season but that was not set in stone. As of now, there still is no a firm episode count.

“We are talking about it,’ HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA. There is no rush. Seasons 7 and 8 won’t be filmed back-to-back, so there is time to lock that in. While renewal for GOT has never been in doubt, it traditionally has been done around the previous season premiere.