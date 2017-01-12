“FX has more shows with mature women than any other brand,” FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said during the company’s TCA executive session today. And that was a longtime strategy that hails back to Landgraf’s early days at FX when the network had three major series on the air, Nip/Tuck, The Shield and Rescue Me, all with male leads.

FX

That is when the network was pitched Breaking Bad but opted to go with legal drama Damages starring Glenn Close instead.

“Of course I wish I didn’t pass on Breaking Bad but I’m glad we picked up Damages. We were the first to bring a female film star to be on a show (with Close’s arc on The Shield.) She had said after that that she would not do a television show unless we do it with her. Even though it didn’t win as many awards as Breaking Bad, Damages set the stage for our ambition to bring great female actress to our network.”

Rex/Shutterstock

The list includes Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates, stars of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and his upcoming Feud: Bette and Joan, which as Landgraf noted, features four Oscar-winning actresses, Lange, Bates, Susan Sarandon and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Lange, Sarandon and Murphy carried on the topic of ageism in Hollywood and its impact on actresses during the Feud panel that followed the executive session.

Landgraf also reiterated the network’s commitment to increasing diversity behind the camera. Following FX’s push to get from the back to the front of the pack in diversity among episodic directors, going from 88% to 48% white male directors over a year, the network will continue the effort, Landgraf said.

“It’s a mandate in terms of hiring writing staffs to have greater diversity, it’s a work in process. We are going to do it. We said we would do it until every aspect of channel reflects the country.”