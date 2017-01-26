EVP Gina Balian’s scope of responsibilities at FX Networks and FX Productions continues to grow. A month after Balian, who had been in charge of limited series development, was promoted to EVP of Series Development, overseeing drama, comedy and limited series development, she also is adding oversight of the Fox Networks Group’ Global Programming Initiative. She will continue to report to Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming for FX Network and FX Productions.

The restructuring of the Fox Networks Group’s global programming unit comes a year after The Global Programming Initiative was introduced and put under the purview of FX Prods. It encompasses programming for the Fox International Channels and includes the Fox International Studios, launched in 2015 to supply original series for FIC with Sharon Tal Yguado at the helm as EVP of Global Scripted Programing at Fox Networks Group and Head of Fox International Studios. Tal Yguado, a 13-year Fox veteran, is leaving to join Amazon Studios as Head of Event Series.

As head of the FNG Global Programming Initiative, Balian will be in charge of acquiring and developing programs to be launched simultaneously in the United States and on FNG’s Europe, Latin America and Asia channel groups, marketed and broadcast day-and-date on a worldwide basis, as was done with The Walking Dead, Wayward Pines, Outcast, which was developed by FIC, and the upcoming FX Series Legion.

Andie Green, VP of Scripted Programming, and Amy Suh, Director of Development, who reported to Tal Yguado, will now report to Balian at FXP, continuing their current responsibilities in the global programming unit.

“Over the past year, we have been working on a strategic plan to advance and expand the FNG Global Programming Initiative,” said Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “Gina has played a key role in the growth and success of FXP and she is the perfect choice to lead this group.”

Balian, a rising star at FX, joined the network four years ago as the first dedicated executive at a major network hired to oversee a push into limited series when the area was just starting to heat up. FX, which kicked off the current anthology series renaissance with American Horror Story, has been been a leader in the limited series field. Since joining FX in 2012, Balian developed Fargo, which won three Emmy awards, including Outstanding Miniseries. She also developed the hit American Crime Story, whose first installment, The People v. O.J. Simpson, won nine Emmys.

Additionally, Balian developed the drama series Legion from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, which marks FX’s first co-production with Marvel Television, and she also oversees the new drama series Taboo for FX, a 19th Century period piece starring Tom Hardy, and previously oversaw the limited series Wayward Pines, which was produced by FXP for Fox Broadcasting Co. Before joining FX in 2012, Balian served as SVP of Drama Series at HBO where she developed such series as Game of Thrones, In Treatment and Flight of the Conchords.