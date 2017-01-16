AMC is developing Furniss, a supernatural drama from Awake creator Kyle Killen and actor-filmmaker Macon Blair, Paramount TV, Anonymous Content and AMC Studios. The project has been put on a straight-to-series track under AMC’s model that involves the opening of a writers room for a series production order consideration that AMC brass uses for pilot scripts they are high on. Furniss is one of two AMC dramas on that path — with writers room currently working on scripts — along with Dietland, from Marti Noxon and Skydance Television.

Blair wrote the pilot script for Furniss based on an idea by Fede Alvarez, who is set to direct, and Rodo Sayagues. Killen serves as showrunner on the show, about a teenage orphan’s new life with her birth father and his family, complicated by her connection to secret supernatural events in their rural town.

Blair and Killen executive produce with Scott Pennington, who is Killen’s producing partner at Chapter 11; Alvarez and Sayagues. Melanie Marnich serves as writer/co-executive producer under her overall deal with AMC.

Blair has feature I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, which he wrote and directed, premiering at Sundance this month. Killen also created the TV series Mind Games and Lone Star.

Of the three projects AMC most recently put through the writers room model two, The Son and Lodge 49, went to series that will premiere this year.