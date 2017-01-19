EXCLUSIVE: In yet another preemptive deal before Sundance gets underway, eOne’s Momentum Pictures has closed North American theatrical distribution and Netflix got multi-territory SVOD rights to Fun Mom Dinner. The total deals are worth around $5 million, counting several international territory deals Voltage made previously.

The picture marks the directing debut of Alethea Jones, and it stars Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Bridget Everett, Molly Shannon, Adam Scott and Adam Levine. The logline: Four women, whose kids attend the same preschool class, get together for a “fun mom dinner.” When the night takes an unexpected turn, these unlikely new friends realize they have more in common than just marriage and motherhood. Together, they reclaim a piece of the women they used to be.

The film doesn’t get its Eccles premiere until January 27, so buyers got an early peek, and it didn’t take long for a deal to make. It was brokered by WME Global, UTA Independent and ICM Partners, and it’s a co-production between June Pictures and Gettin’ Rad Productions. Naomi Scott, Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks produced it and Scott and Paul Rudd are the exec producers.