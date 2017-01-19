It was an atypical Wednesday night, with CBS airing the People’s Choice Awards. The awards show was on par with last year, ticking up in total viewers (6.66 million vs. 6 million) while slipping by a tenth in the adults 18-49 demo to a 1.2 rating, a new Live+Same Day low. The network’s Undercover Boss (1.1) was steady.

ABC also had an unusual Wednesday lineup, with Tuesday comedy Fresh Off The Boat getting an outing in the network’s Wednesday comedy block where the family comedy previewed before moving to Tuesdays. It logged a 1.5 18-49 rating, up 25% from its most recent episode on Tuesday and the second-best result of the season behind the premiere. Still, FOTB was off the delivery in the Wednesday 8-8:30 PM slot of incumbent The Goldbergs, which drew a 2.0 (L+SD) last week. At 8:30 PM, freshman ABC comedy Speechless (1.6) slipped two tenths with a softer lead-in but ranked as the top program of the night in 18-49, a first for the newbie. Following a Modern Family repeat (1.3), a new Black-ish (1.5) slipped two tenths from last week when it had an original lead-in. Match Game (1.0) ticked down a tenth.

New Fox drama Star is yet to stabilize and stem a post-premiere slide. It slipped two more tenths in Week 4 to a 1.2 in 18-49. After a debut behind Empire (2.2), Star had posted a 1.6, 1.4 and 1.2 in the demo behind Lethal Weapon, which has been steady (1.4 last night, even with last week). This is the first time Star has fallen below its Lethal Weapon lead-in in Live+SD.

NBC’s Blindspot (0.9) slipped a tenth to a new Live+SD low, while Law & Order: SVU (1.4) and Chicago PD (1.5) were on par as Chicago PD logged its largest Wednesday audience of the season (6.9 million).

Fox and ABC finished tied for No. 1 on the night in 18-49 (1.3), while CBS was tops in viewers (6.4 million).