Freeform has hired former Epix exec Amit Ziv as vice president, Strategy and Business Development for the network.

In his new position, Ziv will be a key advisor in evaluating and identifying growth opportunities while developing new strategic business initiatives to improve the network’s revenue, grow its brand and leverage its partnerships across platforms. He will work closely with Freeform president Tom Ascheim, to whom he reports, and will be responsible for managing Freeform’s annual planning processes. Ziv will also represent Freeform’s business interests throughout the Disney|ABC Television Group.

Prior to joining Freeform, Ziv served as SVP of Business Operations, Development and Strategy for Epix, a joint venture between Viacom, Paramount, Lionsgate and MGM. In his role, Ziv was responsible for long-range strategic business planning and special projects for the CEO and GM/EVP of Epix, as well as structuring multiplatform distribution deals for Epix’s suite of premium movie channels with major MVPDs He also spearheaded digital business development efforts for Epix (linear, VOD) with key TV Everywhere platforms including Google (Android, Chromecast), iOS, Roku, PlayStation, and XBOX.

“In the rapidly changing world of television, we need thinkers who are innovative and entrepreneurial to help build our new future,” said Ascheim. “Amit has a proven track record helping build businesses, and we can’t wait for him to help us continue to build out the world of Freeform.”