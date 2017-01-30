As part of Fox’s push into workplace comedies this season, the network has picked two more single-camera projects in the genre to pilots, Type-A, from the Life In Pieces duo of executive producer Jason Winer and writer-producer Lesley Wake-Webster; and LAX –> Vegas, from writer Lon Zimmet (NBC’s Superstore) and Gary Sanchez Prods. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio for both comedies, which join fellow workplace Fox/20th TV half-hour pilots, Linda From HR and Thin Ice.

Written by Wake-Webster loosely based on the book “Assholes: A Theory” by Aaron James, Type-A — in the vein of Up In the Air — is an office comedy about a group of consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle: layoffs, downsizing, generally delivering horrible news. To everyone else, they’re the enemy – to each other, they’re family.

Winer is set to direct the pilot, which he executive produces through his 20th TV-based Small Dog Picture Company. Wake-Webster also executive produce, while James serves as consultant.

Zimmet’s LAX –> Vegas, which Fox bought as a spec last summer, is an ensemble workplace comedy set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday. It is about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life. In addition to writing, Zimmet executive produces with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay & Chris Henchy’s Gary Sanchez Prods.

This was one of two sales this season for Zimmet, who also wrote a multiracial, multi-generational family comedy for NBC. His series credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Happy Endings.