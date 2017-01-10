Shots Fired, Fox’s the 10-hour event series, will debut at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. The show, from executive producers Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, examines the dangerous aftermath of two racially charged shootings in a small Southern town.

Fox, in its first ever series debut at the fest, will screen two episodes at the Marc Theater followed by a panel discussion with EPs as well as cast members Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Mack Wilds and Aisha Hinds on January 25.

The presence of this show at Sundance this year is yet another indication of the strong role television is increasingly playing in the Robert Redford founded fest with broadcast, cable and streaming series seeking early buzz out of Park City.

Shots Fired is scheduled to premiere this spring.