21st Century Fox’s legal affairs operation will undergo a big change with the announcement today that Fox Group Legal EVP Gary Roberts will retire on February 1, after nearly 25 years with the company.

Jill Ratner, now Fox Entertainment Group’s EVP of Litigation, will step up to a new job at the parent company: Deputy General Counsel for Litigation. Her mandate will include content protection enforcement and employment matters.

Gerson Zweifach, 21st Century Fox’s Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, calls Roberts “an extraordinary lawyer” who’s “simply irreplaceable.”

But he says that Ratner is a “versatile and gifted lawyer” who has been “instrumental in a number of our highest profile litigation successes over the last decade.”

She was on the team that helped to beat Aereo’s effort to stream over-the-air TV — a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014.

Earlier she was a litigation counsel at two Los Angeles law firms, and at the MPAA.